INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers acquired George Hill, Jordan Nwora, and Serge Ibaka along with three future second round picks from the Milwaukee Bucks as well as cash considerations from the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team trade, Thursday afternoon before the NBA Trade Deadline passed.

The Bucks needed to clear salary cap space to add Jae Crowder from the Suns, and the Pacers were able to take on the additional load. To make room on the 15-man roster, the Blue and Gold waived Goga Bitadze, James Johnson, and Terry Taylor.

Hill is back for a second stint with the Pacers after playing in Indiana from 2011-2016. A standout guard at Indianapolis’ Broad Ripple High School, Hill led the state in scoring as a senior, averaging more than 36 points per game en route to being named an Indiana All-Star in 2004. Hill has played in 35 games this season in the NBA, averaging 5 points and 19 minutes per contest.

Nwora, a 6-8 forward in his third NBA season, has played in 38 games for the Bucks this year, averaging 6 points per game in just under 16 minutes per. A second-round pick in 2020, Nwora stared at Louisville, averaging 18 points and nearly 8 rebounds per game as a junior in 2019-20.

Ibaka is a 14-year NBA veteran who has only played in 16 games for the Bucks this season and hasn’t played in a game since January 1. Multiple reports indicate the Pacers will buy out Ibaka’s contract.