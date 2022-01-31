Jackson’s breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) dries in front of Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night.

Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise’s NBA history to win 200 career games. Frank Vogel won 250 games during a five-season tenure with the team.

The Clippers were led by Amir Coffey with 27 points and Reggie Jackson with 21. Los Angeles went 4-4 on its road trip but had a five-game winning streak against Indiana snapped.

Neither team was close to full strength.

Injured All-Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard continued to sit out for the Clippers, and the Pacers played without two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who has entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Without their biggest stars, both teams struggled to take control.

Indiana only trailed twice in the first half, pulling out to a 30-27 lead after one quarter and a 60-55 halftime advantage. But even when it appeared the Clippers might pull away with a 14-5 run late in the third period, they failed.

Instead, the Pacers answered with 10 straight points to retake an 84-82 lead — only to give it away on Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer to close out the third-quarter scoring. Batum opened the fourth with another 3 to give the Clippers an 88-84 lead and this time Indiana answered with 12 points in a row, including three consecutive 3s by Washington, to make it 99-89.

Los Angeles never led again.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Handed their first loss at Indiana since 2018. … Batum scored 13 points despite playing with a sore lower back. … Serge Ibaka had 14 points and 11 rebounds. … Jackson added five assists. … Eric Bledsoe also scored 13 points. … Jason Preston (right foot) and Ivica Zubac (sore right calf) sat out with injuries.

Pacers: Caris LeVert had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. … Terry Taylor had 15 points and eight rebounds. … Justin Holiday finished with 13 points, including a 3 to seal the win in the waning minutes. He also had five rebounds and six assists. … Lance Stephenson had 10 points, three rebounds and four assists. … Torrey Craig made two 3-pointers and has 201 in his career.

INJURY UPDATE

Carlisle provided a lengthy pregame medical report. Sabonis is expected to miss at least six additional days. Oshae Brissett (right ankle) was a late scratch and Goga Bitadze will return from his sore right foot when he feels comfortable.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles tendon) and T.J. Warren (left foot) squared off Monday in a 1-on-1 competition, T.J. McConnell had a pin removed from his surgically repaired right wrist and center Myles Turner (left foot) is shooting again. But Carlisle provided no timetable for the return of any players.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Play their first home game since Jan. 17 on Thursday against the crosstown Lakers.

Pacers: Host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in the second game of a three-game homestand.