INDIANAPOLIS – The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 in the final of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 41-points and 20-rebounds, while LeBron James added 24-points and 11-rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20-points and 11-assists. Bennedict Mathurin also scored 20 for Indiana.

The loss was the Pacers’ first in the league’s new event after sweeping group play and beating Boston in the quarterfinals and Milwaukee in the semifinals.

The championship game does not count in the standings unlike the four games in pool play and the first two games of the knockout rounds.

Los Angeles led by five after the first quarter and by five at halftime behind 22-points from Austin Reaves on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

The Lakers threatened to blow the game open in the third quarter, going ahead by as many as 11-points.

The Pacers stayed in the game with a run to start the fourth quarter. Obi Toppin made a three-pointer, then T.J. McConnell stole the inbounds pass, finding Mathurin for a lay-up before he scored himself to cut the deficit to three.

McConnell had a chance to make it a two-point game, but Davis blocked his lay-up, leading to a Cam Reddish dunk on the other end midway through the fourth.

D’Angelo Russell fed Davis for a dunk to extend the lead to double-digits with under five minutes to play, then James dished to Davis for a lay-up to put Los Angeles up 16 with three to go, forcing an Indiana timeout.

The Pacers return to their regular schedule with a four-game road trip beginning in Detroit on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. The Pistons are currently on a 19-game losing streak.