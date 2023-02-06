INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA has investigated a postgame incident at the Pacers’ game in Memphis last week.

Pacers’ players exchanged words with friends of Grizzlies’ star guard Ja Morant during the game. The confrontation then spilled over to a parking lot after the game.

The Athletic reported someone in Morant’s party pointed a red laser at the Pacers’ traveling party and a member of the team’s security staff believed it was a gun.

The league did not find any evidence it was a weapon, but people involved in the incident have been banned from attending games.

The NBA shared this statement with FOX59 from spokesperson Mike Bass:

“NBA Security and league investigators conducted an investigation interviewing numerous eyewitnesses and reviewing video surveillance following allegations made by the Indiana Pacers organization regarding a postgame incident on Jan. 29. While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon. Certain individuals involved in the postgame situation and a related matter during the game that night have been subsequently banned from attending games in the arena. If additional information becomes available related to the postgame situation, the league office will conduct a further review.”

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and center Myles Turner were asked about the incident after the team’s loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, but both said they did not see what happened.

“I was in the locker room,” Carlisle said. “Someone called me and I was on the way, but I missed the whole thing. The NBA investigated it and from there, I think the thing is over.”

“I think things get blown out of proportion in reports and stuff like that for click bait and all that type of stuff,” said Turner. “I, personally can’t speak to what happened, but that what’s we have NBA security and team security for.”