LAS VEGAS — New addition Obi Toppin is looking forward to the future and wants to leave the past in the past.

The Indiana Pacers acquired Toppin last week from the New York Knicks in exchange for two future second-round picks.

Toppin met with reporters via Zoom this past weekend. The former Knicks forward’s focus is on the present with his team, excited about his new organization and the opportunity he has entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“All I can do is just do whatever the coach is asking me to do,” Toppin said during a Zoom call. “Whether that’s being out on the floor, having great energy, doing whatever I need to do to help the team win. I didn’t get the minutes I wanted. But now it’s a new start. I’m here in Indy. I got to work for everything I want. And I’m super excited to start.”

Toppin can play both forward positions, giving the Pacers some additional depth. He showed flashes with the Knicks, but playing behind All-Star Julius Randle limited his playing time.

Pacers fans may remember his best game of 2022-2023 when he scored 34 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Pacers topped New York in their regular-season finale.

Toppin, the National Player of the Year at Dayton in his final year of college basketball in 2020, had high hopes after the Knicks took him eighth overall in the 2020 draft, But his role was only limited to head coach Tom Thibedeau’s rotation in his three-year tenure, thanks to Randle’s presence both offensively and defensively.

This past season, Toppin played 67 games, averaging 7.4 points per game and 15.7 minutes per game, down from the previous season when he logged 17.1 minutes and posted career-highs of nine points.

“It was a dream to have the opportunity to play at MSG and put that Knicks jersey on,” Toppin said. “There were great players there, great coaches, everybody was amazing there. I didn’t get the minutes I wanted, but now it’s a new start. I’m here in Indy and I gotta work for everything I want.”

His lack of playing time didn’t make the 25-year-old happy. Reportedly, after the team’s elimination game against the Miami Heat, he and Thibodeau got into an argument that led a few Knicks players to hold him back.

The Knicks would lose the series in six games.

However, Toppin declined to comment on the situation.

“I’m not worried about the past anymore, thinking about that,” he said. “All I’m worried about is this new start, a fresh start, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Toppin is thrilled about the present with the Pacers, an opportunity to play with a young team and show what he can do with an expanded role. Head coach Rick Carlise likes to play fast and the numbers proved it last season. Indiana was ranked fifth in pace last year.