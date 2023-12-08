LAS VEGAS — Bring on LeBron.

The upstart Indiana Pacers will take on NBA royalty in the championship game of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Pacers (12-8), undefeated throughout the tourney, will face a Los Angeles Lakers team (14-9) that also escaped unscathed from Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.

The Pacers beat top-seeded Milwaukee 128-119 on Thursday behind another standout performance from Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 27 points and dished out 15 assists. He also had seven rebounds and finished with zero turnovers during the East Semifinal in Las Vegas.

The Lakers advanced to the final game after dominating the New Orleans Pelicans in the West Semifinal, 133-89. LeBron James scored 30 points as L.A. cruised in the second half to secure the 44-point win. King James added 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Pacers’ run in the inaugural In-Season Tournament has raised the franchise’s national profile. During the tourney, they beat several Eastern Conference contenders, including the Bucks, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers–three of the top four teams in the East.

The Pacers’ penchant for big plays in the tournament has secured some additional games on national television, something invaluable for a small-market franchise trying to make its mark on the NBA at large.

And the stage doesn’t get much bigger than a prime-time game against the Lakers and James, a surefire Hall of Famer. The game is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (Dec. 9) at T-Mobile Arena. It’ll air on ABC.

Here’s a look at the Pacers’ performance in the In-Season Tournament:

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116 (Group Play, Gainbridge Fieldhouse): Myles Turner paced the team with 27 points and 9 rebounds in the Nov. 3 contest. Bruce Brown added 19 while Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 13 assists.

Pacers 132, 76ers 126 (Group Play, Wells Fargo Center): The Pacers snapped the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak behind 33 points and 15 assists from Haliburton. Obi Toppin added 27 as the Pacers improved to 2-0 in Group Play. They had lost to Philly two days prior but rebounded with the In-Season Tournament win.

Pacers 157, Hawks 152 (Group Play, State Farm Arena): In this high-scoring affair, Buddy Hield sank a key three-pointer in the final minute as the Pacers moved to 3-0 in Group Play and clinched a spot in the Knockout Round. Haliburton had 37 points and 16 assists in what was the highest-scoring NBA game of the season.

Pacers 136, Pistons 113 (Group Play, Gainbridge Fieldhouse): The Pacers finished 4-0 in Group Play with a win over the lowly Detroit Pistons, a team that finished the entire month of November without notching a single win. Despite the final score, this one wasn’t a cakewalk; the Pacers outscored Detroit 39-17 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists, while Turner added 23 for Indiana.

Pacers 122, Celtics 112 (Quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse): Haliburton put on an MVP-caliber performance with his first career triple-double (26 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds) as Indiana put away the Boston Celtics (15-5), the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference

Pacers 128, Bucks 119 (Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas): Haliburton scored 27 and Turner added 26 points as the Pacers used a strong fourth quarter to beat Milwaukee. Five players finished with double digits in scoring: Haliburton, Turner, Obi Toppin (14), Isaiah Jackson (11) and Bruce Brown (10).

The Pacers own several “firsts” when it comes to the In-Season Tournament:

They played in the tourney’s first game, a win against Cleveland

They scored the first basket of the event, a Myles Turner dunk off an assist from Haliburton

Indiana was the first team to advance to the Knockout Round

The Pacers played in the first Quarterfinal game and became the first squad to advance to the tournament’s Semifinals and Championship Game

They’ll now look to go down in NBA history as the first team to win the NBA Cup.