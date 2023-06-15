INDIANAPOLIS – After his senior season in high school, Gradey Dick sat down to start planning out his future. Bound for Kansas to play for the reigning national champion Jayhawks, Dick had been honored as the Gatorade National Player of the Year in boys basketball.

“Me and my dad wrote down on paper goals before the season,” Dick recalled. “It was to be in consideration for a lottery pick, (and go) one-and-done. The fact that I possibly get to check both of those off is a dream come true for sure.”

Dick shared that story inside the St. Vincent Center in downtown Indianapolis after just finishing up a solo workout with the Indiana Pacers, the most recent team and city to host the 6-foot-6 wing before the NBA Draft.

“Seeing a lot of the different cities, you can tell if it’s just a good city or good environment or just good people,” Dick said. “When you come here, you have the best of both worlds. That’s what really catches my eye. You go around the city, and it’s just beautiful. You got a facility like this where you cannot not come in here and get better. Good coaching staff all the way around. Can’t say anything bad.”

The Pacers currently hold the 7th, 26th, 29th, 32nd, and 55th overall picks in the draft. Dick is widely projected to go in the back half of the lottery, after the Pacers first selection.

If he ends up with the Blue and Gold, Dick would be eager to join what is already a young core of players, led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“That’s super intriguing,” Dick smiled, “to come here with the best that develops me as a player. It’s a good core with a great point guard, one of the best point guards in the league right now. You got a guy like that, and I play coming off of screens and different types of stuff, it helps him facilitate, and that’s what I want to do if I play with a point guard like that.”

At the NBA Draft Combine, Dick included Blue and Gold legend Reggie Miller among the inspirations for his shot.

“He has a quick, higher release than most guys,” Dick explained. “My mom taught me how to shoot when I was little, so I already had that high release, more than usual. When I watch him, it’s more the way he can move without the ball. Super underrated. No one sees his conditioning, like I said earlier with what I’m trying to work on. Guys like Steph (Curry) and him that can run around the court non stop and get shots up in crunch time is definitely what I want.”

The 2023 NBA Draft is set for next Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY at 8:00 p.m.