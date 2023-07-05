INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers coaching staff will look a little different for the 2023-2024 season.

As the Pacers are getting ready to start the Summer League, head coach Rick Carlisle announced some changes.

Assistant coach Ronald Nored is joining the Atlanta Hawks staff under head coach Quin Snyder. He joined Carlisle’s group in July of 2021 when Carlisle was first hired as the team’s head coach.

Jenny Boucek will take Nored’s front-row seat as assistant coach. She joined the Pacers at the same time as Nored and came with Carlisle from Dallas to Indiana.

Jim Boylan will take Boucek’s role behind the bench. Boylan was an assistant with the Pacers in 2011-12 under Frank Vogel and served as a consultant for the organization last season.

Before re-entering the Pacers organization, Boylen was the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and spent two seasons with the organization before being released from his duties after a 39-84 record without a playoff appearance.

In May, Carlisle hired former Iowa guard Connor McCaffery. Among his tasks as an assistant, he will help to run the scout team and assist with film study.

Also in May, assistant coach Calbert Cheaney announced his departure from the Pacers staff to join his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers. Cheaney was on Nate Bjorkgren’s staff in 2020 but stayed with the team when Carlisle was hired the next season. Isaac Yacob will take the role as the player development coach and Martin Tombe will take over as head video coordinator.

Carlisle believes that the Pacers coaching staff for the 2023-24 season is now complete while the roster is changing amid free agency.