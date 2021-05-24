Pacers are uncommitted to bringing Bjorkgren back

INDIANAPOLIS – During the Pacers’ post-season Zoom press conference Monday, Pacers President Kevin Pritchard said he is not committed to bringing Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren back next season.

“He is our coach as of now. I’m going to have a fair discussion with him,” Pritchard said. “I don’t think it’s fair to look back at this season after winning thirty-four games with a dismantled roster without having some good things that I felt good about too. I’m not committing either way.”

Bjorkren was hired as the Pacers’ head coach October 20, 2020. The team finished 34-38 after losing its second play-in playoff game against the Washington Wizards May 20.

This is Bjorkgren’s first job as an NBA head coach. He served as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors before coming to Indiana.