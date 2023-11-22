When it comes to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Indiana Pacers can claim a few firsts.

The Blue and Gold played in the new tourney’s first game, hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 3. Center Myles Turner scored the first basket of the in-season event, a dunk off an assist from All Star Tyrese Haliburton.

The Pacers also became the first team to advance to the Knockout Round, thanks to Tuesday night’s comeback win against the Atlanta Hawks. The victory moved them to 3-0 in East Group A and clinched a spot in the Quarterfinals.

The Los Angeles Lakers became the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a spot in the Knockout Round by beating the Utah Jazz Tuesday to move to 4-0 in West Group A.

The Pacers still have one game left in the tournament, a Friday night home game against Detroit. And while they’ve already won their pool, they still have something to play for against the Pistons, as the advancing teams from Group Play will be seeded for the Quarterfinals.

The Pacers’ In-Season Tournament Court

The Pacers will wear their City Edition uniforms on Friday and play on their bright In-Season Tournament floor.

If they can secure a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, they’ll host another In-Season Tournament game at Gainbridge.

Group Play in the NBA In-Season Tournament

Inspired by European soccer leagues, the In-Season Tournament is new for the 2023-2024 season.

The NBA divided its 30 teams into six different, five-team pools by conference. The Pacers ended up in East Group A along with the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.

The first stage of Group Play is a round robin in which the Pacers face each team in their pool, with two games at home and two on the road. They’ve already played three of their four games.

At 3-0, the Pacers have already clinched a spot in the next round. Cleveland is 2-1 and could potentially end up 3-1. If that happens, and Indiana loses to Detroit to fall to 3-1, it won’t change the winner of East Group A. Indiana holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cavs.

The three other teams in the pool already have at least two losses.

Explaining the Knockout Round

Winners in Group Play move on to the Knockout Round, which consists of the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals. Each conference will also send a wild card—the team in each conference with the best record in Group Play that didn’t win its pool.

And, yes, it’s called the “Knockout Round” because the tournament moves to a single-elimination format, meaning the loser goes home.

The Pacers will play in the Quarterfinals on Dec. 4 or Dec. 5, depending on Group Play results and their seeding. There’s a good chance they’ll be at home if they can beat the Pistons on Friday.

Should the Pacers win their Quarterfinal game, they would move onto the Semifinals on Dec. 7. The Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 9. Both the Semifinal and Championship rounds will be held in Las Vegas; the winning team will take home the inaugural NBA Cup.

Should the Pacers lose in the Quarterfinals, they’ll play a regular season game on Dec. 6 or Dec. 8. Times, locations and opponents for the regular-season games are TBD, as they depend on the results of Group Play and the Quarterfinals.

Pacers’ In-Season Tournament/Knockout Rounds

Nov. 3: Beat Cleveland, 121-116

Nov. 14: Beat Philadelphia, 132-126

Nov. 21: Beat Atlanta, 157-152

Nov. 24, Friday, vs. Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4-5, Knockout Round: Quarterfinals

Dec. 7, Knockout Round: Semifinals

Dec 9, Knockout Round: Championship

Dec. 6, 8: Regular-season games for non-tournament teams