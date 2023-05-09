Bennedict Mathurin impressed fans during his rookie season with the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA took notice.

Mathurin earned a spot on the league’s All-Rookie first team, the NBA announced Monday. The Pacers guard averaged 16.7 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. While the team primarily used him as its sixth man, Mathurin started 17 games for the Pacers last season.

The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Mathurin is the first Pacers player to earn first-team All Rookie honors since Rik Smits during the 1988-1989 season. He finished second in scoring among rookies to Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the NBA Rookie of the Year who was also named first-team All Rookie. Banchero was the only unanimous first-team selection.

The three other players picked for the first team were Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and Sacramento Kings wing Keegan Murray.

Jaden Ivey, the former Purdue star who now plays for the Detroit Pistons, earned second-team All-Rookie honors. Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard received 46 second-team votes, placing him just outside the final All-Rookie rosters.

Past Pacers who’ve made first-team All-Rookie include Clark Kellogg (1982-1983), Steve Stipanovich (1983-1984), Chuck Person (1986-1987) and Rik Smits (1988-1989). Past second-team selections include Jamaal Tinsley (2001-2002), Danny Granger (2005-2006), Paul George (2010-2011), Myles Turner (2015-2016) and Chris Duarte (2021-2022).

All-Rookie First Team

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

All-Rookie Second Team

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets