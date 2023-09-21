INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield could be playing for a new team before or during the 2023-2024 season.

The organization and Hield are reportedly exploring trade options after contract extension negotiations stalled, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania stated that the Pacers recently offered Hield a contract extension, but the deal “did not make the guard feel desired.” There were no specifics on the terms of the contract offer or how much the team offered.

Hield is open to being moved, and several teams are expected to express interest. Charania added that conversations will be expected throughout training camp, which will start next week.

Hield is entering the final year of his contract, worth $19.3 million.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Pacers in the deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings, finished the 2022-23 campaign averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent behind the arc.

In addition, the Oklahoma product played 80 games but started 73 games last season. He also came off the bench for his final seven outings of the campaign.

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard was non-committed on extending Hield’s contract when asked about an extension for Hield at his 2022-23 end-of-season media availability in April.

“He’s under contract for another year,” Pritchard said. “So we don’t have to early extend. We could. I love Buddy. There are some things that he does that are not on the court. The way he keeps practice light. But I think we’ve got to define his role next year. And if we can get a role where he’s comfortable and we’re comfortable, then I’m not opposed to [an extension].”