Pacers coach Rick Carlisle tests positive for COVID-19, will miss multiple games

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle calls to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will miss Friday’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks after a PCR test showed he was positive for COVID-19.

Carlisle has entered the NBA Health and Safety protocols. The Pacers expect him to miss multiple games as a result.

Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will assume coaching duties during Carlisle’s absence, the team said.

The Pacers canceled Thursday’s practice out of an “abundance of caution.”

The team has won two games in a row, including a blowout of the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

Indiana (11-16) has a home game Friday against the Dallas Mavericks (12-12), the franchise where Carlisle spent 13 seasons and won an NBA championship.