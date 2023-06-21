INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade the No. 29 and No. 32 overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Denver Nuggets for the No. 40 overall pick as well as a first round pick in 2024, per an ESPN report.

The Pacers also have the No. 7 overall pick in the draft lottery, the No. 26 pick later in the first round, and the No. 55 pick late in the second round this year. The report claims the Blue and Gold remain active in trade talks as the draft approaches.

As the Pacers enter the 2023 draft, they do so with more confidence in their roster than most other teams would have following a 35-win season.

“You look at it, Tyrese stays healthy, we’re probably in the top six, seven, maybe eight (in the Eastern Conference),” postulated Pacers President Kevin Pritchard back in April. “I don’t know, but we are where we are.”

“Most media people had us, you know, close to dead last in the league (or) dead last in the East,” added guard Tyrese Haliburton, following a season where the Pacers finished 11th out of 15 teams in the conference with more than double the wins of the last-place Detroit Pistons (17). “You know, we battled so many injuries, it felt like we had a chance to be in the playoffs, so that’s the big thing is just, you know, we set our expectations as a group.”

But if you’re setting expectations for this draft, maybe don’t set them in stone. Still with multiple picks in both the first and second rounds, the Pacers have plenty of opportunities before them.

“With all the picks, there’s other teams that are maybe interested in getting some of those picks,” said Pacers VP of Player Personnel Ryan Carr, perhaps a bit prophetically this week, before the trade with the Nuggets was reported. “Just a ton of options, and we’re looking forward to seeing what comes our way.”

And since NBA teams, including the Pacers are hosting prospects as little as two or three days before the draft, those opportunities won’t be solidified until draft night.

“There’s still little bits of information trickling in,” adds Carr. “This process is definitely alive until you call the pick in.”

So we all await that call, when the Pacers are on the clock Thursday night.