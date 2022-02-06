Pacers dealing Caris LeVert to Cavaliers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers are in the process of trading Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a deal confirmed by head coach Rick Carlisle Sunday afternoon.
According to multiple media reports, the Pacers will receive a first round pick, two second round picks, and Ricky Rubio in return from the Cavs. Rubio is out for the season with an ACL tear, and his contract is set to expire this summer.
LeVert is coming off perhaps his best performance of the season, scoring 42 points in a loss to the Bulls on Friday night. For the season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.