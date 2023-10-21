INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers wrapped up their four game preseason schedule with a 109-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 20 points, while offseason acquisition Obi Toppin chipped in 17 with nine rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton scored 14 and dished out nine assists.

Bruce Brown finished with nine points on 3-for-6 three-point shooting.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Evan Mobley had 18 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland.

The Pacers finished the preseason 2-2, dropping both games on the road and winning both on their home floor.

The team opens up the regular season hosting Washington on Wednesday night.