INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced the return of the Pacers Fanjam at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, allowing fans to get their first up-close look at the 2023-24 team.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12:45 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary tickets, a limit of six per person available beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10:00 a.m.
Fans can purchase tickets on the Pacers website.
The first 5,000 fans to enter will receive a complimentary T-shirt and food voucher valid for one hot dog, a bag of chips, and a 12 oz—Pepsi product.
What to watch for:
- Head Coach Rick Carlisle will put the team through a full intrasquad game, with two teams of nine playing against each other in two 15-minute halves. The teams will be coached by Lead Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce and Assistant Coach Mike Weinar.
- Fans who have received a previously distributed wristband will have an opportunity to get their picture taken with a Pacers player.
- Fans who donate $1 will have the opportunity to attempt a free throw on the court. All proceeds benefit the Pacers Foundation, and only cash will be accepted.
Here are some important notes before attending:
- Entry – Fans can enter on Penn or Delaware Street ground level.
- Parking in the Virginia Avenue Garage is free.
- Maximum bag size allowed is 6″x9”x1.5” (i.e., a small clutch-size purse). This is the Gainbridge Fieldhouse policy for all events.
- All tickets will be mobile.
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse has gone cashless, making retail purchases more convenient.
- Guests will move through lower contact security and screening processes.