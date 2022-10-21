INDIANAPOLIS – When the Indiana Pacers take the court for their second game of the season, they’ll again be without Myles Turner.

The Pacers center missed Wednesday night’s season opener against Washington after spraining his ankle during pregame warmups. He landed on a ball boy under the rim, according to a report in The Athletic.

The report said Turner will miss a week. He’s listed as out with a sprained left ankle for Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to the Pacers.

Wednesday’s game was supposed to mark Turner’s return to the starting lineup. He last played on Jan. 14 and was inactive for the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot. The Pacers ended up shutting him down in late March, saying they didn’t want him to return too early and risk reinjury.

According to the Indy Star, Turner described the injury as a “freak accident” and said it was an “emotional time” for him because he’d worked hard to come back from the injury and wanted to play in front of the home crowd.

Last season, Turner played in 42 games for the Pacers, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

If Turner is unable to play in Saturday’s home game against the Detroit Pistons, he’ll potentially make his debut on the road. The Pacers head on a five-game road swing after starting the season with three straight home games.