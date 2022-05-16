INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since 1989, the Indiana Pacers will have a single-digit pick in the NBA Draft.

The Pacers will learn exactly where they’ll pick during the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago Tuesday night.

The team finished the season 25-57, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They lost their last ten games and never reached .500 at any point during the season.

After a disappointing start, the team ended up trading key players, including Domantis Sabonis and Caris LeVert, in separate deals with the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers have a 10.5% shot at getting the top pick in the draft and a 42.1% chance of getting a top-four pick, according to NBA.com. They are least likely to get the ninth overall pick (0.6%).

It all depends on how the ping pong balls fall during Tuesday’s draft lottery.

The Pacers had a shot at having two first-round picks this year. However, the second first-round selection, acquired in the LeVert trade, was dependent on the Cavaliers making the playoffs.

But Cleveland was bounced from the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, meaning the Cavs didn’t make the postseason and will keep their lottery pick.

The last time the Pacers had a single-digit pick (1989), the team selected George McCloud seventh overall. Indiana will also have a pair of picks in the second round: the 31st and 58th overall selections.

The Draft Lottery is scheduled for 8 p.m. The NBA Draft is set for June 23 in New York.