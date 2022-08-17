INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers on Wednesday announced their schedule for the upcoming season.

Indiana will begin the upcoming season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when they host Washington on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

The season opener is part of three-game homestand that includes back-to-back games against San Antonio and Detroit.

The Pacers will follow that home stretch with five straight on the road, starting at Philadelphia on Monday, October 24. The trip also includes stops to Chicago, Washington and Brooklyn for two games.

Their longest road trip is a seven-game Western Conference swing after Thanksgiving.

Other highlights at home include visits from the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on December 14, Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on February 2 and the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics on February 23.

The Pacers will also host their yearly “Black Friday” game on November 25 against the Nets and their traditional afternoon New Year’s Eve game against the Clippers.

The NBA will not play any games on Election Day this season.

The Pacers will also play two preseason games at home against New York on Wednesday, October 12 and Houston on Friday, October 14.

Single-game tickets go on sale September 28.