INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and NBA have revealed their Nike NBA 23-24 City Edition Uniforms with versions of visual tribute to the diversity, vibrancy, and culture for which Indy has quickly become known.

The jersey’s colors play off the Pacers’ traditional blue and gold but bring a flair consistent with the spirit of a youthful city, full of energy and ready for its next chapter.

“Indy is ready to show off its pop for the NBA and the world with a fierceness and a boldness worthy of the vibrant, diverse place we have created, and that’s the excitement that comes through in this year’s Nike NBA 23-24 City Edition Uniforms,” said PS&E President & Chief Commercial Officer Todd Taylor. “What surprises many people when they first visit Indy is the richness of our culture and the quiet confidence of our people, but the days of sneaking up on people are long gone. Indy has arrived, and these jerseys tell that story.”

Some of the uniforms’ most notable features include:

The “INDY” wordmark was created specifically for this uniform by the team’s internal talent, a member of the Indiana Pacers design team. It can’t be found anywhere outside of the team.

Using brighter versions of the team’s iconic Blue & Gold on solid black reflects the Indy art scene and the youth and talent of our players.

Indy’s incredible murals throughout the city inspired the spray paint splatter and paid homage to the artists whose work adds different perspectives to the city’s landscape.

The Nike NBA 23-24 City Edition Uniforms will be worn for 13 home games during the 2023-24 season. In addition, the uniforms are available at the Pacers Team Shop.