INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers announced on Thursday afternoon that head coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming road trip for personal reasons.

Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will take over his duties. The former Hawks head coach filled in for four games in December while Carlisle was out with COVID-19. The team went 2-2 in that span.

The Pacers play tonight in Memphis at 8:00 p.m. and in Toronto on Saturday night, before returning to Indianapolis.