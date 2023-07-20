INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers rookie forward Jarace Walker underwent a procedure on his right elbow, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Walker went in for a minor procedure to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. Still, he is expected to recover in time for training camp.

Walker averaged 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists with the Pacers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He was taken with the No. 8 overall pick in June’s NBA draft.

Walker dealt with problems with the same elbow before. The former Houston forward injured it during this year’s Sweet 16 game against San Diego State. He later reaggravated it in May, causing him to miss his pro day in Santa Barbara, California.

Walker played one season with the Cougars and averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He entered the NBA combine, measuring 6-foot-6 inches tall and 248 pounds.



