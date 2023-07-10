LAS VEGAS — It wasn’t an easy task for the Indiana Pacers in their first Summer league win of the year against the Washington Wizards Saturday.

They survived 91-83.

Second-year guard Bennedict Mathurin led all scorers with 27 points, going 9-for-21 from the field, 3-for-10 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line and finished with five rebounds.

Third-year big man Isaiah Jackson had a double-double in the first half and finished with 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting and 14 rebounds.

Second-year point guard Andrew Nembhard tallied 14 points.

Indiana went into halftime with a 22-point lead but nearly gave it up in the second half. They held Washington to 10 points in the second quarter.

Rookie forward Jarace Walker, the eighth overall pick in last month’s draft, finished 3-for-13 from the field in his professional debut but still contributed in a variety of ways. The 19-year-old rookie finished with eight points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Washington started the second half hot as they went on a 9-0 run and outscored Indiana 32-13 in the third quarter. However, Indiana was able to keep their composure to walk away with a victory thanks to scoring 27 total points in the final quarter.