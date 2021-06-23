Pacers to pick 13th overall after NBA Draft Lottery

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 01: An official ball is seen in a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center on March 01, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers didn’t have much luck in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The team had only a 4.7% chance of getting a top-four pick—and a 1% shot at the number one overall selection. As it turned out, the Pacers ended up with the 13th pick; it was almost a foregone conclusion as the team had a 92.9% chance of staying at 13.

Still, the team will have its highest draft pick since 2015, when the Pacers selected Myles Turner 11th overall.

The franchise hasn’t picked higher than 10th since 1989, when it selected George McCloud. The last time it picked inside the top four was 1988, when Rik Smits was the second overall selection.

The team will also have two picks in the second round: 54th overall (via Milwaukee) and 60th overall (via Utah). The team traded its 44th pick to Brooklyn.

The Detroit Pistons won the top pick in the draft—the first time the franchise has had the first overall selection since 1970.

Here’s the first-round draft order:

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State

8. Orlando

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Boston

17. Memphis

18. Miami (to Oklahoma City via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. Dallas (to New York)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Portland (to Houston)

24. Milwaukee (to Houston)

25. LA Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah