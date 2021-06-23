Pacers to pick 13th overall after NBA Draft Lottery

The Indiana Pacers didn’t have much luck in the NBA Draft Lottery.
The team had only a 4.7% chance of getting a top-four pick—and a 1% shot at the number one overall selection. As it turned out, the Pacers ended up with the 13th pick; it was almost a foregone conclusion as the team had a 92.9% chance of staying at 13.
Still, the team will have its highest draft pick since 2015, when the Pacers selected Myles Turner 11th overall.
The franchise hasn’t picked higher than 10th since 1989, when it selected George McCloud. The last time it picked inside the top four was 1988, when Rik Smits was the second overall selection.
The team will also have two picks in the second round: 54th overall (via Milwaukee) and 60th overall (via Utah). The team traded its 44th pick to Brooklyn.
The Detroit Pistons won the top pick in the draft—the first time the franchise has had the first overall selection since 1970.
Here’s the first-round draft order:
1. Detroit
2. Houston
3. Cleveland
4. Toronto
5. Orlando
6. Oklahoma City
7. Golden State
8. Orlando
9. Sacramento
10. New Orleans
11. Charlotte
12. San Antonio
13. Indiana
14. Golden State
15. Washington
16. Boston
17. Memphis
18. Miami (to Oklahoma City via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix)
19. New York
20. Atlanta
21. Dallas (to New York)
22. Los Angeles Lakers
23. Portland (to Houston)
24. Milwaukee (to Houston)
25. LA Clippers
26. Denver
27. Brooklyn
28. Philadelphia
29. Phoenix
30. Utah