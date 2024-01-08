Update (01/09/24): The Indiana Pacers confirmed that point guard Tyrese Haliburton underwent an MRI Tuesday morning. The testing revealed Haliburton strained his left hamstring.

In a statement, the Pacers reported that Haliburton will begin to receive treatment, and the team will provide updates on his state “as appropriate.”

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Wojnarowski reported that Haliburton will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers fans have been left worrying after All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton left Monday night’s game against the Boston Celtics with a hamstring strain.

With just over three minutes left in the second quarter, Haliburton slipped and fell to the floor. He briefly rolled on the floor before he was carried off the court by teammates James Johnson and Buddy Hield. The Pacers were losing 60-54 with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter when Haliburton injured his left hamstring.

The game ended 133-131 in Indiana’s favor with the Pacers confirming afterward that an MRI was scheduled for Haliburton on Tuesday.

The Pacers confirmed in a Tweet that Haliburton would not return to tonight’s game.

Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain) will not return to tonight's game. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2024

Haliburton leads the NBA with 12.7 assists per game alongside an average of 24.2 points per game.

He is currently leading the fan voting among eastern conference guards for the NBA All-Star Game, which is being held in the Circle City on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.