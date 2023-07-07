INDIANAPOLIS — After officially signing a max contract extension with the Indiana Pacers Thursday, guard Tyrese Haliburton has been added to the 2023 USA Men’s National Team roster for the FIBA World Cup.

Haliburton and 11 other players will compete at the FIBA men’s World Cup in Manila from Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

This will be the third time for the 23-year-old has appeared on a USA Basketball roster, as he was a member of the U19 World Cup team in 2019 and the U.S. Select Team in 2021.

In addition, Haliburton made the all-tournament team after winning gold in 2019, while the 2021 USA Select Team trained alongside the 2021 USA Men’s National Team before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“On behalf of USA Basketball, I’m thrilled to introduce the 2023 USA Men’s National Team, which features some of basketball’s brightest talent,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director Grant Hill said. “We are excited for the challenges ahead and look forward to the opportunity to compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.

“I am confident that working together, and under the leadership of our outstanding coaching staff, this team will proudly represent the United States this summer in Manila.”

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will serve as head coach and will be assisted by Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players,” Kerr said. “I’m confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent, and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer.”

On this year’s roster, nine players had previous experience playing for USA basketball and three players will make their debut as first-timers.

Here is the 2023 Team USA roster:

Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero Brooklyn Nets Mikal Bridges New York Knicks Jalen Brunson Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton New York Knicks Josh Hart*** New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. Brooklyn Nets Cameron Johnson*** Utah Jazz Walker Kessler Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves*** ***denotes first-time Team USA selection

Before arriving in Manila, the USA Men’s National Team will hold a training camp Aug. 3-6 in Las Vegas before playing a series of exhibition games as part of the USA Basketball Showcase.