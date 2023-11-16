INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers waived reserve center Daniel Theis, the team announced Wednesday.

According to the IndyStar, Indiana and Theis agreed to a buyout. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that Theis planned to join the Los Angeles Clippers after clearing waivers.

The Pacers acquired Theis from the Boston Celtics last year in the Malcolm Brogdon trade. The deal also brought Aaron Nesmith to Indianapolis.

While Nesmith has emerged as a key rotational player, Theis has struggled to find playing time. In November 2022, he had knee surgery and didn’t play until February. He appeared in only seven games during the 2022 campaign.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, left, and Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis watch a free throw during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The 31-year-old from Germany saw his minutes drop dramatically this season, with the Pacers turning to younger options Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson as the backups for starting center Myles Turner. He expressed his frustration with his role in Indiana during an interview earlier this month.

Over the Pacers’ first 11 games of the 2023 season, Theis appeared in only one, logging eight minutes in the team’s Nov. 9 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored two points and went 1 for 4 from the field.

Theis missed Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament win against the Philadelphia 76ers, with coach Rick Carlisle citing “personal reasons” for the absence.