Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points and the Pacers hit a single-game franchise record 23 three-pointers en route to a 125-116 win over the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Indiana (3-4, 2-2 away) earned a second straight win on an east coast road trip, one again powered by their rookie Mathurin off the bench. His 32 points came in 33 minutes, leading four Blue and Gold players in double figures, including Tyrese Haliburton (26), Isaiah Jackson (18), and Buddy Hield (17).

The Nets (1-5, 1-3 home) have dropped four games in a row, despite the efforts of Kyrie Irving with his game-high 35 points and Kevin Durant adding 26.

Next up, the Pacers and Nets tip off yet again, Halloween night at 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.