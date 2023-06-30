INDIANAPOLIS — Per reports from ESPN, the Indiana Pacers are set to sign NBA free agent Bruce Brown to a 2-year contract.

Brown, who won an NBA championship earlier this month as a key bench player for the Denver Nuggets, will reportedly be signing a contract for 2 years, $45 million. This is per multiple ESPN reports from Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

ESPN, who cited Brown’s agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of Creative Artists Agency, reported that the NBA champion Nuggets were limited in what they could pay Brown to retain the 6′4″ forward.

Over his 5-year NBA career, Brown has averaged 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists while playing with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and the Nuggets. He was drafted 42nd overall by the Pistons in 2018 after playing in college for the Miami Hurricanes.

Last season coming off the bench for Denver, Brown improved his scoring and passing by averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 assists a game.

ESPN’s report on the Pacers signing was published at 8:16 p.m. Friday, just 16 minutes after NBA Free Agency officially began and teams were able to start negotiating contracts with players.

Officials with the Indiana Pacers and Brown himself have yet to make an official announcement about the signing as of this article’s publication.