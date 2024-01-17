INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a trade with the Toronto Raptors that will bring All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to the team, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on social media, the Pacers have agreed to send three first-round draft picks, forward Bruce Brown and forward Jordan Nwora to Toronto in exchange for Siakam.

Siakam, who is a two-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, helped bring a championship to Toronto while playing with the Raptors in 2019. As of Wednesday, the forward is averaging 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

While the acquisition brings another All-Star to Indiana and some much-needed help to Pacers superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam’s 4-year, $136 million contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he will become a free agent in July.

However, Wojnarowski said Siakam may commit to the Pacers long-term.

“Pascal Siakam is excited about the deal to the Pacers and expected to be eager to work out a new contract with the franchise this summer, sources tell ESPN,” the reporter posted.

The Pacers will lose a key rotation player in the trade for Siakam.

Brown, an off-season free agency acquisition who came from the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets, has provided versatility to the Pacers lineup this season. He averaged 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season with Indiana.

Nwora, a former Milwaukee Buck, has struggled to crack Indiana’s rotation in 2023-24. So far this season he has averaged just over 10 minutes and 5 points per game for the Pacers in 18 appearances.

In addition to the two players, Wojnarowski is reporting that Indiana will be sending two 2024 first-rounders and a 2026 first to the Raptors. Charania is reporting that the 2026 pick will be top-4 protected.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that as part of the trade the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to send Kira Lewis, Jr. to Toronto and a second-round pick to Indiana. It is currently unclear what the Pelicans are receiving in the trade.

The Pacers have yet to confirm the full details of the trade. This article will be updated as more information is released.