INDIANAPOLIS – A year ago, Isaiah Jackson and Duane Washington, Jr. were among some of the youngest players in the Pacers’ meeting room. Just one season of NBA experience has gone a long way.

“We thrive under pressure, and pressure makes diamonds,” Washington Jr. said. “It’s going to be the hardest thing we’ve ever done, but we’re super excited for it. The thing we preach the most is keeping each other accountable.

Cohesiveness, team defense, and accountability have been three pillars for the Pacers so far this summer. When his players are getting one another on the same page, summer league coach Ron Nored takes notice.

“I can just be quiet, observe, and not have to be talking,” Nored said. “But just watching our guys. See what we’re doing well. Duane and Isaiah are doing great things, as well.”

“I’ve been a leader my whole life. Just doing my own thing, and not following others,” Washington Jr. said. “I want to be that guy, and the Pacers’ guy.”

Saturday was Indiana’s only two-a-day practice. The Pacers practice again tomorrow and begin Summer League play on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.