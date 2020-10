INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Pacers are set to hire former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren as the team’s new head coach, sources confirmed to FOX59.

The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Indiana Pacers are hiring Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2020

Before his job with the Raptors, Bjorkgren was also an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns.

The Pacers fired former head coach Nate McMillan in August after the team was swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

This story is developing.