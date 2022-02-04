Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 04: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 04, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms.

Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.