Pike’s Curtis Collins continues to chase NFL dream

INDIANAPOLIS – Hundreds of football players heard their names called in this weekend’s NFL Draft, but that’s not the only way to get into the league.

Local product Curtis Collins is hoping to make it as an undrafted free agent the same way a well-known Colts’ linebacker did almost 20 years ago.

Collins was a star at Pike High School, even getting recognized by FOX59 for our high school football play of the week.

Then after a successful career at Notre Dame College in Ohio, he was hoping to get a shot as an NFL free agent, but the global pandemic put those dreams on hold.

“Even though the whole COVID thing happened, I try not to let that deteriorate my spirits throughout this process,” Collins said. “I’m just finding people I can work with and connect bases with, guys like Gary Brackett.”

Yes, that Gary Brackett, the former Colts’ captain put in some work with Collins and left impressed.

“The kid’s a competitor, so if I’m a GM, those are the type of kids I want on my team,” said Brackett. “He loves ball. He’s always around it. He’s always trying to find a way to get better.”

Collins has been ready for any opportunity recently playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, making plays and going nose-to-nose with former NFL star Marshawn Lynch.

“I think a lot of people were shocked to see that kind of play out, because you don’t hear much from Marshawn Lynch,” Collins said. “For me to kind of get him out of his character and well-being was kind of dope.”

But the dream remains the same, a camp invite this year from an NFL team… any team.

“It only takes one. It’s like marriage, it only takes one person to like you,” Brackett joked. “I just love to see kids like that get an opportunity to kind of live out their dream.”

“Whatever I can do to help my team, whether that be special teams or whether that’d be a practice squad player or just giving a look for the guys on scout team,” said Collins. “I’m willing to do it all.”