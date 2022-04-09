INDIANAPOLIS — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, died this morning when he was hit by a car in Southern Florida, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Haskins, 24, was in Florida with members of the Steelers after being invited there by recently-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Haskins played his college football at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to a win in the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He won the game’s most valuable player award throwing for five touchdowns and almost 500 yards.

Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.