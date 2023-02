INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Avon’s Amya Bass and Nyla Lewis for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from FOX59’s coverage of high school girls basketball sectional semifinals on February 3, 2023.

A busted play turned into something special for the Orioles as Bass scooped up a loose ball and in one motion, in no-look fashion nevertheless, found Nyla Lewis, who knocked down a three pointer in Avon’s win over Terre Haute South.