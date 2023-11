INDIANAPOLIS – Congrats to Ben Davis’ Jalen Harris for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s coverage of the Regional round of the state playoffs on November 10, 2023.

Cathedral swung out a pass to the flat, but it was a disaster for the Irish as the ball wound up in the hands of Harris, who took off the other way for a touchdown in the Giants’ 27-24 win.