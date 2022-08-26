INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to the Bishop Chatard duo of Sam Feeney and Matt Woods for winning the first Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game vote in the 2022 season of Football Friday Night on FOX59.

Playing inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the Trojans forced Brebeuf into fourth down. As the Braves snapped the ball to punt, Feeney streaked into the backfield untouched and blocked the punt. As the ball bounced into the end zone, Woods hustled in pursuit and then fell on the ball for a Chatard touchdown en route to a 24-13 win.