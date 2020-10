INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Bishop Chatard quarterback Carter St. John for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from week 8 of the Indiana High School Football season in 2020.

St. John ran read-option action to perfection, keeping the ball and weaving his way through some great wide receiver blocking down field 26 yards to the end zone in the Trojans’ 35-7 win over Terre Haute North.