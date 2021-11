INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Bishop Chatard linebacker Jack Annee for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 29, 2021.

In sectional semifinals, the Trojans proved too tough for Shortridge with a stellar defensive effort. On this play, Annee intercepted the Blue Devils’ pass and returned it for a touchdown in the 51-0 win.

Chatard takes on Roncalli tonight for the sectional title.