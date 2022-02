INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Bloomington North and Nick Klaiber for winning the FOX59 Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from the show on February 11, 2022.

The Cougars trailed Terre Haute North late, but rallied to the finish on a 15-4 run to get the win over the Patriots. On this play, Bloomington North turned defense into offense as Nick Klaiber darted to the ball to poke it free then cruised down the court for the solo fast break layup.