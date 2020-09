INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Bloomington South wide receiver Matthew Griffin for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game in week 5 of the Indiana High School Football season.

Against Terre Haute South, Griffin caught a short pass near the sideline and turned upfield to see a group of Braves’ defenders. Griffin tip-toed along the boundary, stayed in play, and made it through the secondary into the end zone as part of a 49-3 Panthers’ win.