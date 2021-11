INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Brebeuf receiver Anthony Annee for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on November 5, 2021.

In the sectional finals, Braves’ quarterback Nolan Buckman lofted a pass deep for the end zone, where Annee tracked it beautifully for an over-the-shoulder catch and a touchdown. Brebeuf won its 3A sectional, taking down reigning 2A state champions Western Boone 42-17.

The Braves visit Norwell in 3A regionals this week.