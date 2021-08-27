Brebeuf’s Finn Walters wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Brebeuf junior linebacker Finn Walters for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game in week one of the high school football season.

Walters showed tremendous concentration after a pass deflected off the hands of a Bishop Chatard receiver then off the shoulder pads of a fellow defender before he reached out to snag the interception. The play helped power the Braves to an upset win, 24-19 over their Circle City Conference rivals.

In Week two, Brebeuf hosts 5A powerhourse New Palestine while Chatard visits perennial 6A contender Warren Central.