Brebeuf’s Jaren Bowling breaks free for a 78-yard touchdown in the Braves’ 27-0 win over Terre Haute South (WXIN September 30, 2022).

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Brebeuf’s Jaren Bowling for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on September 30, 2022.

His Braves led Terre Haute South 3-0 at halftime, but the squad started the second half with a bang as Bowling broke free for a 78-yard touchdown catch, propelling the Braves to a 24-point second half and a 27-0 victory.