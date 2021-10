INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Brownsburg punt returner RJ Myles for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 8, 2021.

The Bulldogs forced an early three and out, and on the ensuing punt, Myles fielded it and took it all the way back to the house for a touchdown in 42-21 victory over Noblesville.

Brownsburg closes out the regular season tonight hosting Hamilton Southeastern.