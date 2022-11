INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to the Cathedral duo of quarterback Danny O’Neil and wide receiver David Ayers for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX 59’s Football Friday Night show on November 11, 2022.

O’Neil evaded the Brownsburg rush, buying just enough time for Ayers to get open deep downfield for a 35-yard touchdown strike in the Irish’s 14-7 win over the Bulldogs in the Regional round of the IHSAA 6A playoffs.