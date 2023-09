Brownsburg’s Cayden Olinger takes off for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over Cathedral (WXIN August 25, 2023).

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Brownsburg wide receiver Cayden Olinger for winning FOX59’s Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from Football Friday Night on August 25.

Olinger hauled in a pass over the middle and outran the Cathedral defense for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over the Irish.