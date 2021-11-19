Center Grove’s Jackson Griffin wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Center Grove’s Jackson Griffin for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from November 12, 2021.

On a Lawrence North punt, CG’s James Schott broke through the Wildcat line for a block, which is an impressive enough play, but Griffin topped it with a remarkable one-handed pickup in-stride on his way to the end zone in the Trojans’ 29-19 regional win.

Center Grove faces Ben Davis in semi states tonight with a spot in the IHSAA 6A State Championship on the line.